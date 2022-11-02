Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SSD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $85.88 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 713.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

