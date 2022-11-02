SJW Group (SJW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

SJW Group has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years. SJW Group has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

SJW opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.58. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In related news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $33,232.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $33,232.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,205.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,131 shares of company stock valued at $197,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 1,384.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 315.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. Barclays dropped their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

