SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target Cut to $24.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cowen to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of SKYW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.73. 584,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,817. The firm has a market cap of $896.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $192,006.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 165.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 174.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 47.9% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

