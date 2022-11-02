Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sleep Number

About Sleep Number

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,872,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 414.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45,663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 42,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

