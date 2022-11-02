Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Sleep Number Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNBR opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $93.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sleep Number
About Sleep Number
Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.
Featured Articles
