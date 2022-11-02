Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Equities research analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.43.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $159.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 0.98. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $595,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

