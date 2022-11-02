Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) PT Lowered to €40.00 at Barclays

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from €42.30 ($42.30) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. 170,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,423. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.42.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

