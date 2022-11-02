Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Shares Up 5.7%

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.54. 2,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 168,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $569.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $86.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 84.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 561,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,502.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,449.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 600,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $6,115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 70.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 980,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 404,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 126.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 314,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.3% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 314,400 shares during the period. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

