Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 22.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 100,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 34,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. The company provides human nutrition products, including omega-3; and pharmaceutical ingredients for human health comprising cannabinoids in algae and bone morphogenetic protein for the treatment of repairing bone fractures.

