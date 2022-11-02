Sondrel (LON:SND) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.00

Shares of Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.71), with a volume of 55519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.71).

The firm has a market cap of £51.60 million and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.44.

Sondrel (Holdings) plc provides turnkey services for complex integrated circuit designs. It offers system on chip designs for the automotive, AI at the edge, 8K video, smart homes/smart cities, consumer devices, and wearables markets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

