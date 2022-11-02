Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $995.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.91-0.95 EPS.

Shares of SHC stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.33. 71,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,729. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Sotera Health from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

