Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 3,158 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP stock remained flat at $19.89 on Wednesday. 1,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,961. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

