Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 6,312 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 72,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.87. 1,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,248. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96.

