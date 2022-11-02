Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $15.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.30. 203,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,208. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.48 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.78.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

