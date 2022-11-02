Souders Financial Advisors Buys 29 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 14.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 566.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on ASML from €595.00 ($607.14) to €520.00 ($530.61) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.18.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ ASML traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $468.48. The company had a trading volume of 31,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,452. The company has a market capitalization of $191.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $458.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.52. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $881.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

