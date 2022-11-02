Souders Financial Advisors Buys 7,191 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 735,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 270,319 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,840,000 after buying an additional 470,287 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $20.33. 1,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,631. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $22.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70.

