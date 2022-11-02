Souders Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $468.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,375. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $189.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.