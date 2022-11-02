Souders Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 132,789 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,925,482. The firm has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

