South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Shares Up 1.9%

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. 6,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 4,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

South Atlantic Bancshares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.59.

About South Atlantic Bancshares

(Get Rating)

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.