SouthState Corp Buys New Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,776 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $3.50 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.91) to GBX 2,330 ($28.15) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

