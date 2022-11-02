SouthState Corp Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $2,751,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

