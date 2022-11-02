SouthState Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $2.2775 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

