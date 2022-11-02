SouthState Corp Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $193.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.71 and a 200-day moving average of $198.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.