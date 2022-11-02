SouthState Corp Has $1.58 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,816,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,422,000 after acquiring an additional 214,468 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average is $91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

