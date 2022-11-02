SouthState Corp Has $2.48 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $391,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 55,110 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

