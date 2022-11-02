SouthState Corp Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after buying an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after purchasing an additional 80,265 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.44. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

