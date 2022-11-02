SouthState Corp Sells 1,203 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

SouthState Corp cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,325,893.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,499,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,499,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,810. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital One Financial Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

NYSE COF opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.51.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

