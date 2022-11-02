SouthState Corp Sells 469 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in 3M by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 389,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $818,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,329 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,217 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $125.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.41 and a 200 day moving average of $133.42. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.73.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

