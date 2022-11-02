SouthState Corp Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SouthState Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $327.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

