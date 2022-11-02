SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.23

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.23 and last traded at $32.23, with a volume of 1065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 661,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 315,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 178.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 299,583 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 113.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,411,000 after purchasing an additional 277,723 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 243.3% during the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 353,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 250,218 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 915.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 158,190 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

