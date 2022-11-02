SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,565. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

