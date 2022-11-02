SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,072,000 after purchasing an additional 619,875 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,474,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,655,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,857,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,729,000 after acquiring an additional 47,918 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $30.59.

