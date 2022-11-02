SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPIP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 736.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 138,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 121,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPIP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,035. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $32.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54.

