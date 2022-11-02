SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 490,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,655,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.76. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.