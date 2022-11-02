SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Lessened by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $28,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

MDY stock traded down $4.82 on Wednesday, hitting $440.77. 62,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,488. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $430.82 and a 200-day moving average of $440.25.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

