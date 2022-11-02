Spectra Products (CVE:SSA) Stock Price Up 328.6%

Spectra Products Inc. (CVE:SSA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 328.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 106,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 14.47.

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

