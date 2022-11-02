Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.70 Per Share

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Springfield Properties’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SPR opened at GBX 93.15 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of £110.35 million and a PE ratio of 653.57. Springfield Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 82.54 ($1.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 159 ($1.92). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.11.

In other news, insider Michelle Motion acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($24,287.10).

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

