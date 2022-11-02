SpritzMoon Crypto Token Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (Spritzmoon)

SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last week, SpritzMoon Crypto Token has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. SpritzMoon Crypto Token has a market capitalization of $220.93 million and approximately $1,142.00 worth of SpritzMoon Crypto Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpritzMoon Crypto Token token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
SpritzMoon Crypto Token Profile
SpritzMoon Crypto Token (CRYPTO:Spritzmoon) is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) token that uses the 0x6fC39AC154cfd20F1951A2823Abab7ec471B783a hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2021. SpritzMoon Crypto Token’s official Twitter account is @spritzmoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpritzMoon Crypto Token is https://reddit.com/r/spritzmoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SpritzMoon Crypto Token is info-71194.medium.com. The official website for SpritzMoon Crypto Token is www.spritzmoon.net.
According to CryptoCompare, “SpritzMoon Crypto Token (spritzmoon) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SpritzMoon Crypto Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SpritzMoon Crypto Token is 0.00021666 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,045.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spritzmoon.net/.”
SpritzMoon Crypto Token Token Trading
Receive News & Updates for SpritzMoon Crypto Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpritzMoon Crypto Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.