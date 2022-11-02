Sprott (SII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Shares of Sprott stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $952.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.08. Sprott has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 20.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Sprott during the first quarter worth about $252,000. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

