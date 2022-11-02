Sprott (SII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th.
Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.95%.
Sprott Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Sprott stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $952.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.08. Sprott has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
