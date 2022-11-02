Sprott (SII) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$38.99 million for the quarter.

Sprott Trading Up 2.8 %

TSE:SII opened at C$50.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.40. Sprott has a 52 week low of C$41.60 and a 52 week high of C$71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sprott from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Recommended Stories

