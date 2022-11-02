Sprott (SII) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th.
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$38.99 million for the quarter.
Sprott Trading Up 2.8 %
TSE:SII opened at C$50.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.40. Sprott has a 52 week low of C$41.60 and a 52 week high of C$71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sprott from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
