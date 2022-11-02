SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Sells $481,278.65 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of SPSC traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.41. 143,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,659. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $152.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 89.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.08 and a 200-day moving average of $117.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

About SPS Commerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 46.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,482,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 15.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 22.7% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 155,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

