SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Sells $481,278.65 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
SPS Commerce Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of SPSC traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.41. 143,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,659. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $152.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 89.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.08 and a 200-day moving average of $117.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
