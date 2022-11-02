Stagwell (STGW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $672.91 million for the quarter.
Stagwell Stock Performance
Stagwell stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.95. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on STGW. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Stagwell Company Profile
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
Further Reading
