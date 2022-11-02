Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 625 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $147.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,927. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.17.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.