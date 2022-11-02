Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 900 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,453 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $42,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Down 7.5 %

HubSpot stock traded down $21.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.51. The company had a trading volume of 22,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,400. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.01.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.42.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.