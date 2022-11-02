Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152,730. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $70.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

