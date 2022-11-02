Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $10.52 Million Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.16% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $10,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 664,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 80.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 47,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.1% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 870,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 435,581 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

DNB stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 28,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.28%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.