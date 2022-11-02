Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $37.68 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $37,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.28. 84,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,615,525. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.51 and its 200 day moving average is $164.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

