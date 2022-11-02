Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

MO traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $45.57. 111,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,671,648. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69. The company has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

