Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Newmont by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Newmont by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,195. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Newmont

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.