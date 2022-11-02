Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 48,028 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,028 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Citigroup by 11.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 13.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 23.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.11. 315,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,862,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

