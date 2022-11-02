Starname 1-Day Volume Tops $2,408.00 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, Starname has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Starname coin can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Starname has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $2,408.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.09 or 0.31552226 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

